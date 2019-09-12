Middle school football: Rusheon, Greenacres split; Cope, Haughton, Benton sweep

Benton swept Elm Grove, and Rusheon and Greenacres split games in Bossier Parish middle school district play Tuesday.

Benton won both the seventh- and eighth-grade games by 28-0 at Tiger Stadium. Greenacres won the seventh-grade game 34-0, and Rusheon won the eighth 14-8 at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Parish schools enjoyed success in non-district play. Cope swept North DeSoto 28-0 (seventh) and 34-6 (eighth) at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Haughton went on the road and swept Webster 14-6 (seventh) and 13-0 (eighth).

At Bossier, the only score of the first half in the eighth-grade game came on a 65-yard pass from Greenacres’ Ladarius Epps to Jaxon Graham. V’lon Morris scored the conversion.

The Mustangs had a chance to increase the lead right before halftime but the Rams intercepted a pass at the goalline.

Rusheon quarterback Keyshun Johnson made things tough for the Greenacres defense with his scrambling. He nearly led the Rams to a score on their opening drive. But the Mustangs finally were able to contain him with some tackles behind the line and forced a turnover on downs.

The Rams rallied in the second half with some big plays. Johnson completed touchdown passes to Kendall Davis and Bryson Broom. Johnson scored the conversion.

Nehemiah Barrett scored touchdowns on runs of 5 and 25 yards for the victorious seventh-grade Mustangs.

Tristan Verdin returned an interception 25 yards for a TD and scored a conversion.

Quintarian Scott caught a 30-yard TD pass from Lane Plunkett.

Michael McCoy made a tackle in the end zone for a safety. Gracie Rellin recovered a fumble.

The games were the district openers for both teams.

At Airline, both Cope teams improved to 2-0.

The Cougars returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the eighth-grade game. Jeremiah Boudreaux went 90 yards and Trey Jackson 56.

Jackson and Boudreaux also contributed on offense. Jackson rushed for 59 yards on seven carries. He scored on a 15-yard run and also ran in a conversion. Boudreaux had six carries for 31 yards.

Conner McConathy tossed a 20-yard TD pass to Kennedy Calhoun. Markell Hampton scored a conversion.

Jackson, Boudreaux, Calhoun, Champ Endris and Brandon Sanders were named the defensive players of the game by coaches.

At Webster, Bryson Hinkie rushed for more than 100 yards and scored two touchdowns in Haughton’s eighth-grade victory. Carter Ebarb kicked a PAT.

Lawson Moock had a sack, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. Chase Tolbert was also a standout on defense.

The Bucs evened their record at 1-1.

Davontay Moss ran 57 yards for a TD to help the Bucs win the seventh-grade game. Christian Turner hit Judson Adkison for the conversion.

Turner also connected with Marlon Montgomery for a touchdown.

Tristan Gaby intercepted a pass and Desmond Barnes recovered a fumble. Harvey Ingram had several tackles behind the line.

The Bucs improved to 2-0.

At Benton, both Benton squads improved to 1-1 in district and overall with the wins.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.

