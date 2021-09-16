Middle school football: Season gets underway

The Bossier Parish middle school football season got underway Tuesday.

In eighth-grade games, Benton defeated Rusheon 52-0 at Memorial Stadium, Elm Grove downed Cope 24-8 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium and Greenacres defeated Haughton 28-0 at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

In seventh-grade games, Rusheon edged Benton 24-22, Elm Grove defeated Cope 22-0 and Greenacres slipped past Haughton 8-6.

(Note: Information on the games is provided by coaches. If more information is received, this report will be updated as soon as possible.)

At Memorial Stadium, Greg Chambers scored four touchdowns to lead Benton to the eighth-grade victory.

Chambers scored on runs of 57, eight and 18 yards. He also went 52 yards on a swing pass from Case Austin.

Jaxsin Johnson ran five yards for a TD.

Chambers also had a two-point conversion run. Austin completed a pass to Cason Herndon for another conversion. He also scored one rushing.

Tyler Welborn set up a touchdown with a fumble recovery.

Arayvis Davenport scored three rushing touchdowns for the victorious Rusheon seventh-grade team.

Benton’s Hayden Millen caught three touchdown passes covering 14 yards from Hudson Lee and 56 and eight yards from Brandon McCarthy.

Lee scored one conversion on a run and McCarthy hit Millen for another.

At Airline, Austin Smith scored Cope’s touchdown in the eighth-grade game. Ian Sims ran in the conversion on a sweep left.

Braylyn Jackson was named the offensive player of the game by coaches. Drake Bellow and Luke Boyter shared defensive player honors.

At Haughton, Mason Stevens, Clayton Zahm and Brady Donaho were defensive standouts, Head Coach Darin Walker said.

Jayden Hicks scored the Bucs’ touchdown in the seventh-grade game on an 85-yard interception return.

Xaveria McDuffy also had an interception. Kevonte Autry led the team in tackles.