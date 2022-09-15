Middle school football: Season gets underway

The Bossier Parish middle school football season got underway Tuesday.

In eighth-grade games, Greenacres def. Cope 20-6 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, Elm Grove edged North DeSoto 10-6 in Stonewall, Benton downed Webster 40-12 at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium and Haughton defeated Rusheon 38-0 at Memorial Stadium.

In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 14-0, Elm Grove dropped North DeSoto 32-18, Benton fell to Webster 20-6 and Haughton topped Rusheon 20-6.

(Note: The following information was provided by coaches. If more information is received this report will be updated.)

At Airline, Brandon Craig, Jimarion Arthur and Eli Washington all scored touchdowns for the victorious Greenacres eighth-grade team.

Craig scored the first TD on a 4-yard run. Arthur returned an interception 99 yards on the final play of the first half to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead.

Washington caught a 55-yard pass from Terrance Hays near the end of the third quarter to put Greenacres up 20-0.

Cope rolled up 168 yards rushing in the Cougars’ seventh-grade victory.

Chris Hart gained 143 yards on 20 carries and scored on a 3-yard run. Tyler Goodloe gained 19 yards on three carries and scored a two-point conversion.

Michael Huckaby scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. A 41-yard run by Hart set up the score.

Thomas Rice had four tackles, including two for loss. Abdiel Abdellatif forced two fumbles both of which the Cougars recovered.

Goodloe had two solo tackles, including one behind the line, and two assists.

DT Blackstone and V’Shon Morris led Greenacres’ defensive effort.

At Stonewall, Ryan Plunkett had an outstanding game in Elm Grove’s eighth-grade victory on both sides of the ball, leading the Eagles in rushing and tackles.

Coaches also cited the play of Roderick Johnson at tackle and defensive end.

Damian Dacaldacal Jr. rushed for 160 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the victorious Elm Grove seventh-grade team, He also returned an interception for a touchdown from his outside linebacker position.

Kaden Ashley completed 7 of 10 passes.

Dallas Loche opened some of the holes for Dacaldacal and played well at outside linebacker.

Center Joshua Gallman also played a big role in the Eagles’ offensive output.

LaDeverick Butler and Johntravious Ashley led the team in tackles.

Twins Cameron and Christian Thomas, both defensive ends, were among the other standouts on defense. Iris Adeoye had an interception.

At Bossier, Taylor Weathersby threw touchdown passes to Kavontre Autry and Jaiden Waller in Haughton’s eighth-grade victory.

Ethan Johnson, Caden Allen and Kendall Hargrove scored rushing touchdowns.

Weathersby, Allen, Jay’lon Abney and Jaren Walton all scored conversions.

The defense did its part, keeping the Rams off the scoreboard. Nate Carver saved the shutout with a tackle on the final play of the game,

Chris Alford and DeQuinten Thomas scored rushing touchdowns in the Bucs’ seventh-grade victory.

CT Woodard tossed a touchdown pass to Beck Hammond. He also completed a conversion pass to Nic Wood.

Coaches also cited an outstanding defensive effort.