Middle school football: Season gets underway

The Bossier Parish middle school football season got underway earlier this week.

In seventh-grade games reported to The Press-Tribune, Cope defeated Benton 16-0, Haughton downed Rusheon 40-0 and Elm Grove defeated Greenacres 22-20.

In eighth-grade games reported to The Press-Tribune, Haughton defeated Rusheon 30-8 and Greenacres defeated Elm Grove 14-8.

At Benton, the seventh-grade game was scoreless at halftime.

Drew Robinson got Cope on the board in the third quarter on a 28-yard run. Quarterback Austin Smith scored the two-point conversion on a sprintout to the right.

Dominic Conde scored on a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter. Smith completed a pass to Ian Sims for the conversion.

At Haughton, Clayton Zahm, Cameron James, Jackson Mourad, Clayton Metz and Landon Rolland all scored touchdowns for the Bucs in the seventh-grade victory.

Mourad led the defense with six tackles.

Davantay Moss scored three touchdowns in Haughton’s eighth-grade win. Cody Salas also scored.

Linemen Harley Ingram and Cole Chontos led the defense. Zu Davis and John Ochoa had interceptions.

Bossier Parish teams are playing a five-game schedule of district-only games this season.

In seventh- and eighth-grade games Tuesday, Haughton hosts Greenacres, Rusheon faces Minden at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium and Elm Grove takes on Cope at Airline Stadium.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. Coaches have been requested to send scores, scoring plays and any other information they deem pertinent to rhedges@bossierpress.com.