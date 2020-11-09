Middle school football: Season hits home stretch with Cope, Greenacres holding district leads

The Cope Cougars and Greenacres Mustangs sit atop their respective district standings as the Bossier Parish middle school football season enters its home stretch.

Cope leads the eighth-grade district at 3-0 with two games to play. Greenacres has the same mark in the seventh-grade district.

Both can clinch shares of their respective district titles with victories Tuesday.

Haughton and Benton are tied for second in the eighth-grade district at 2-1. Elm Grove and Cope share second in the seventh-grade district at 2-1.

In Tuesday’s games, Cope plays Rusheon at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium, Benton faces Greenacres at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium and Haughton takes on Elm Grove at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

In eighth-grade games last week, Cope edged Haughton 20-14, Benton topped Elm Grove 38-12 and Greenacres downed Rusheon 28-8.

In seventh-grade games, Greenacres dropped Rusheon 38-0, Cope defeated Haughton 26-0 and Elm Grove downed Benton 12-0.

At Haughton, it appeared the eighth-grade game was going to overtime, but Cope scored with 33 seconds left to pull out the victory.

Haughton’s Davontay Moss scored the game’s first touchdown but he suffered an ankle injury on the Bucs’ next drive and didn’t return.

Christian Turner ran for Haughton’s second touchdown and passed to Kole Gaspard for the two-point conversion.

Austin Smith ran for one touchdown and threw for another in Cope’s seventh-grade victory.

Smith scored on a 2-yard run. His TD pass to Cole Sheppard covered 35 yards. He completed two of four passes for 51 yards. Smith also had 19 yards rushing on five carries.

Drew Robinson led the Cougars with 88 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Brylan Jackson gained 54 yards on 11 carries and scored on a 2-yard run. He also scored a conversion.

Sheppard had 20 yards on three carries, including a 4-yard TD run. Ian Sims had a 16-yard reception.

Jackson, Drew Robinson and Luke Boyter led the defense.

Brady Gaydos had two solo tackles on special teams.

Clayton Metz was Haughton’s leading rusher and a defensive standout.

Other defensive standouts were Trey Kittrell and Marshall Coe.

NOTE: Game information and statistics provided by coaches.

