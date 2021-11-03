Middle school girls basketball: Benton, Cope Elm Grove get wins as season gets underway

Middle school girls basketball: Benton, Cope Elm Grove get wins as season...

The Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball season got underway with games Monday and Tuesday.

In eighth-grade games, Benton edged Haughton 25-24 at Benton, Cope downed Greenacres 26-14 at Greenacres and Elm Grove defeated Rusheon at Elm Grove.

In seventh-grade games, Benton downed Haughton, Cope topped Greenacres and Elm Grove defeated Rusheon.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers won a hard-fought battle against the Lady Bucs in the eighth-grade game.

Taylor Martinez led Benton with 11 points. Lainey Lafitte added nine and Kryshna Bostic had five.

Benton coach Shaune Charrier said the Lady Tigers “played a hard-fought game defensively until the end.”

McKenzie Watson and Skylar Branch paced Haughton with eight points each. Jaci Carter, Natalie Nettles and Bella Hammond combined for six.

Cylah Grigsby led the victorious Benton seventh-grade team with 10 points.

Bella Wiese added six. Emma Holmes, Anna Flowers and Kylisa Sorrell combined for six.

Jada Winn had a team-high six rebounds. Grigsby led the Lady Tigers with six steals.

At Elm Grove, Jasmine Brooks scored 10 points to lead the eighth-grade Lady Eagles to the victory. Khia Thomas and Zara Baker chipped in eight each.

Danyelle Simon led the victorious Elm Grove seventh-grade team with four points.

Saniya Rhodes, Arly Yanez and Lacey Mills combined for six.

At Greenacres, Adi McDowell led Cope to the eighth-grade victory with 11 points.

Karliyah Woodard added six and Ke’Zyriah Sykes four.

Nia Williams poured in 14 points to lead the victorious Lady Cougars seventh-grade team. La’Erikah Smith added eight.

—

The Cope eighth- and seventh-grade teams swept Greenacres and Rusheon in jamboree games last week at Elm Grove.

Top scorers for the eighth-grade team were Adi McDowell (28), Ke’Zyriah Sykes (six) and Ajaya Hayes (six).

Top scorers for the seventh-grade team were Nia Williams (13), Adi Willis (six), La’Erika Smith (four) and Ainsley Jones (three).

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.