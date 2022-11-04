Middle school girls basketball: Benton, Cope Greenacres post victories

Benton, Cope and Greenacres posted victories in middle school girls games Thursday evening.

In eighth-grade games, Benton defeated Rusheon 39-24 at Benton, Greenacres downed Elm Grove 16-7 at Greenacres and Cope defeated Haughton at Cope.

In seventh-grade games, Benton defeated Rusheon, Greenacres downed Elm Grove 26-12 and Cope topped Haughton 19-13.

At Benton, Bella Wiese tossed in 14 points and Micah Walker had 10 to lead the Lady Tigers eighth-grade team to the victory.

Wiese also had five assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Cylah Grigsby added seven points. Jada Winn, Sarah Sivils, Anna Flowers and Calise Gilliard combined for eight.

Grigsby and Walker had three steals each. Winn had four rebounds.

Zamarion Carter paced Rusheon with 10 points, and Javorion’Nah Akins added five.

China West hit two 3-pointers late in the game.

Bayleigh Moniz led the victorious Benton seventh-grade team with nine points. Layla Morris and Autumn Thomas scored eight each.

Ava Hammond added six and Morgan Sain five.

Thomas had four steals and four rebounds. Sain had five steals.

Hammond had four assists. Morris had four rebounds.

At Cope, Carmen Harris led the victorious Lady Cougars eighth-grade team with nine points.

Nia Williams and La’Erika Smith tossed in six each. Adi Willis chipped in five.

Cope had balanced scoring in the seventh-grade victory.

Claire Jacobsen led the team with six points. Bella Csoma had five and Layla Long four.

Gabi Davis led Haughton with six points. Brooklyn Ezernack, Kyndal Gladney and Alyssa Giddings combined for five.

At Greenacres, Yazzmin Wilson the victorious Lady Mustangs eighth-grade team with nine points.

Kylie Jones, Audrey Perryman and Kala’shia Jasmin combined for seven.

Mashayla Manning poured in 17 points to lead the Greenacres seventh-grade team to the victory.

Jerniah Manning added eight. Beyoncé Venious had one.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.