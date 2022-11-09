Middle school girls basketball: Benton, Cope, Haughton, Greenacres get wins

Benton, Cope, Haughton and Greenacres won district games Monday.

Benton swept Elm Grove and Cope swept Rusheon in seventh- and eighth-grade games. Haughton and Greenacres split games with the Lady Bucs winning the seventh-grade game and the Lady Mustangs taking the eighth-grade game.

At Elm Grove, Autumn Thomas paced the victorious Benton seventh-grade team with six points.

Layla Morris, A’nyah Ashley, Ava Hammond and Morgan Sain all had four. Bayleigh Moniz added two.

Thomas had 10 rebounds and Moniz eight. Morris had seven steals. Ashley and Sain had two assists each.

Bella Wiese scored a game-high nine points in Benton’s eighth-grade victory.

Cylah Grigsby added six and Emma Holmes five. Micah Walker and Anna Flowers scored four each.

Sarah Williams, Kimora Quitugua and Loren Sivils combined for six.

Wiese had nine steals and Grigsby seven. Sivils had seven rebounds.

Both Benton squads improved to 3-0.

At Rusheon, Layla Long led the Cope seventh-grade team with 10 points.

Claire Jacobsen added eight and Ainsley Hollis six.

La’Erika Smith and Nia Smith paced the Lady Cougars eighth-grade team with 11 and nine points, respectively.

Carmen Harris chipped in six.

Both Cope teams improved to 3-0.

Benton and Cope face off Thursday in seventh- and-eighth-grade games at Cope.

At Haughton, Keda Holland hit two 3-pointers and led the victorious Lady Bucs’ seventh-grade team with nine points.

Kyndal Gladney added six and Brooklyn Ezernack four.

Trinity Smith-Compton, Skylar Hogan and Alyssa Giddings combined for six.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.