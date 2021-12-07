Middle school girls basketball: Benton, Elm Grove clinch district championships

Benton and Elm Grove clinched outright Bossier Parish middle school district championships Monday.

Benton clinched the seventh-grade title with a victory over Cope at Cope. The Lady Tigers improved to 9-0 and have a two-game lead over Cope with just one to play.

In other seventh-grade games, Haughton defeated Elm Grove at Haughton and Greenacres downed Rusheon.

The Elm Grove eighth-grade team also improved to 9-0 with a 44-29 victory over Haughton. The Lady Eagles have a two-game lead over Benton.

In other eighth-grade games, Benton edged Cope 28-26 and Greenacres defeated Rusheon.

At Cope, Bella Wiese led the Benton seventh-grade team to the victory with 13 points.

Cylah Grigsby added six. Jada Winn, Kylisa Sorrell and Jaelyn Frye also scored.

Grigsby had five steals and Wiese four. Winn had seven rebounds. Walker and Grigsby had five each.

Taylor Martinez paced the victorious Benton eighth-grade team with 11 points.

Avery Ryan had seven points, 11 rebounds and five steals.

Lainey Lafitte added six points and had eight rebounds.

Emily Stephens and Jules Clifton also scored.

Martinez and Stephens had two assists each.

At Haughton, Zara Baker and Jasmine Brooks scored 10 and nine points, respectively, to lead Elm Grove to the eighth-grade victory.

Kenadie Loche added seven and Khia Thomas six.

Skylar Branch hit two 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Haughton.

MaKenzie Watson, Natalie Nettles and Bella Hammond also scored.

Chloe Hrdlicka led the victorious Lady Bucs seventh-grade team with nine points.

Savannah Rimmer hit a 3-pointer. R. Hillman, C. Prothro, D. Brown, H. Williams, N. Atkins and S. Kennon also scored.

Amari Mosley led Greenacres to the eighth-grade victory over Rusheon with 12 points.

Makenzie Gilbert added eight. Asia Smallwood scored five. Taylor Jackson, Ciin Cing and Kaitlyn Williams also scored.

Audrey Perryman poured in 16 points to lead the victorious Lady Mustangs seventh-grade team.

Yazzmin Wilson added 10. Jaila Johnson also scored.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.