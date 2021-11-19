Middle school girls basketball: Benton, Elm Grove, Cope post victories

Benton, Elm Grove and Cope picked up victories Thursday as the second half of district play got underway.

In eighth-grade games, Benton defeated Haughton 28-20 at Haughton, Elm Grove downed Rusheon at Rusheon and Cope defeated Greenacres at Cope.

In seventh-grade games, Benton downed Haughton, Elm Grove defeated Rusheon and Cope defeated Greenacres 18-11.

At Haughton, Taylor Martinez led a balanced Benton eighth-grade team with seven points as the Lady Tigers improved to 5-1.

Kryshna Bostic and Avery Ryan scored six each. Lainey Lafitte added four, Emily Stephens three and Jules Clifton two.

Stephens had six steals and Lafitte had five. Ryan and Lafitte had eight rebounds each. Martinez had six.

Skylar Branch paced Haughton with 13 points. Bella Hammond, Natalie Nettles and MaKenzie Watson combined for six.

Bella Wiese led the victorious Benton seventh-grade team with 12 points.

Cylah Grigsby scored had nine points and 10 steals. Jada Winn and Jaelyn Frye combined for four points.

Wiese had six steals. Micah Walker had a team-high six rebounds.

The Lady Tigers improved to 6-0.

Haughton’s Chloe Hrdlicka hit a 3-pointer. S. Kennon scored three points.

At Rusheon, Zara Baker scored 11 points and Jasmine Brooks had six as the Lady Eagles eighth-grade team improved to 6-0.

Saniya Rhodes and Arly Yanez scored four each to lead the victorious Elm Grove seventh-grade team.

At Cope, Adi McDowell led the Lady Cougars eighth-grade team to the victory with 17 points.

Cartavya Butler and Karliyah Woodard added four each.

Amari Mosley and Makenyze Gilbert scored five and four points, respectively, to lead Greenacres.

Rebekah Coleman, Taylor Jackson and Ciin Cing combined for five.

Nia Williams paced the victorious Lady Cougars seventh-grade team with 10 points. Adi Willis chipped in four.

Jaila Johnson and Yazzmin Wilson led Greenacres with four points each. Audrey Perryman and Catherine Schember combined for three.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.