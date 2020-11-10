Middle school girls basketball: (Updated) Benton-Greenacres, Cope-Elm Grove split games; Haughton sweeps

Benton and Greenacres split games in Monday’s Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball action.

The Lady Tigers won the eighth-grade game 38-17 and the Lady Mustangs won the seventh.

Cope and Elm Grove also split. The Lady Cougars won the eighth-grade game and the Lady Eagles won the seventh 30-16.

Haughton downed Rusheon 37-19 in the other eighth-grade game. The Lady Bucs also won the seventh-grade game.

At Benton, Addison Morris and Mikayela Sanchez led the Lady Tigers eighth-grade squad to the victory with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Jada Slaid added seven.

Acealynn Gray paced Greenacres with 10 points. Kyla Daux, Lily Bracknell and Caitlyn Ratliff combined for seven.

Amari Mosley and Ma’Kenyze Gilbert led the victorious Greenacres seventh-grade team with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Kenadie Williams added six. Kaitlyn Williams and Ciin (Chin) Cing combined for four.

At Cope, Savannah Wilson and Makayla Perry scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, to lead the Lady Cougars eighth-grade team to the victory.

J’aniya Boudreaux chipped in with seven.

Zara Scanlon led the victorious Elm Grove seventh-grade team with 15 points. Kenadie Loche added 11.

Addison McDowell led Cope with 11 points. Ke’Zyriah Sykes added four.

At Rusheon, Dakota Howard scored 17 points to lead the Haughton eighth-grade team to the victory.

Taylor Brown had 13, and Ava Gurley added five.

Skylar Branch scored 17 of her 20 points in the first half in Haughton’s seventh-grade victory.

Bella Hammond added six. Makenzie Watson, Natalie Nettles, Sara Perry and Ashlyn Mitchell combined for eight.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.