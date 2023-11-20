Middle school girls basketball: Benton, Greenacres split games

The Benton Lady Tigers and Greenacres Mustangs split games last week.

Greenacres won the seventh-grade game 29-19 and Benton won the eighth-grade game 36-25.

Elizabeth Perry led the Benton seventh-grade team with eight points. She also had six rebounds and three steals.

Claire Vann had eight rebounds and four points. Evie McQuade had four points and three steals.

Audrey Hollowell had two points and Ali Merrel one.

Layla Morris and Bayleigh Moniz led the Benton eighth-grade team with 10 points each,

Moniz also had nine rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Autumn Thomas had nine rebounds and five points. Ava Hammond had six points and four steals.

Morgan Sain had four points and A’nyah Ashley one.

NOTE: Scores and stats are provided by coaches. Report scores and stats to rhedges@bossierpress.com.