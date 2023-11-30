Middle school girls basketball: Benton, Haughton split games

Benton and Haughton split games earlier this week.

Benton won the seventh-grade game 14-10 and Haughton won the eighth-grade game 32-28,

Elizabeth Perry led the Lady Tigers seventh-grade team with 11 points. She also had six rebounds.

Claire Vann had seven rebounds and one point. Evie McQuade had eight steals. Alli Merrel scored two points.

Bayleigh Moniz led the Benton eighth-grade team with nine points. She also had six steals,

Ava Hammond had seven points and seven steals.

Autumn Thomas had a team-high 12 rebounds and four points, A’nyah Ashley had three assists and one point. Callie Turner had four points, Morgan Sain two and Layla Morris one.

Benton hosts Rusheon Thursday.

Note: Statisics provided by coaches. Report scores and statistics to rhedges@bosdierpress.com. This report will be updated if more information is received.