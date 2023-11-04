Middle school girls basketball: Benton, Haughton split games

The Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs split games Thursday at Benton.

Benton won the eighth-grade game 34-22 and Haughton won the seventh-grade game 17-14.

Autumn Thomas led the Benton eighth-grade team with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Bayleigh Moniz scored 10 points and had seven rebounds and four steals.

A’nyah Ashley had four steals and two assists. Morgan Sain had four points and four steals.

Layla Morris had four points and two assists. Ava Hammond scored two points.

Kyndal Gladney led Haughton with eight points.

Elizabeth Perry paced the Benton seventh-grade team with 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Audrey Hollowell had four steals, three assists and tw points. Claire Vann had two points.

Brooklynne Branch led Haughton with nine points.

Note. Results and stats are provided by coaches. Coaches can report their results and stats to rhedges@bossierpress.com.