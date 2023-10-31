Middle school girls basketball: Benton, Haughton win as season gets underway

The district season got underway Monday.

In eighth-grade games reported to The Press-Tribune, Benton defeated Greenacres 23-19 at Benton and Haughton down Rusheon at Rusheon.

In a seventh-grade game, Benton topped Greenacres 24-19.

At Benton, Ava Hammond led the Lady Tigers eighth-grade team with 11 points.

Morgan Sain added six. Lalya Morris, Autumn Thomas and Bayleigh Moniz scored two each.

Moniz had a team-high eight rebounds and Thomas had six. A’nyah Ashley and Thomas had one assist each. Sain and Bayleigh Moniz had four steals each and Hammond had three.

Elizabeth Perry scored 12 points and had seven steals to lead the Benton seventh-grade team.

Evie McQuade added six and Audrey Hollowell four.

Claire Vann, Alli Merrel and Hollowell had six rebounds apiece.

Hollowell had four assists and McQuade three. McQuade also had four steals.

At Rusheon, Kyndal Gladney led Haughton with nine points.

Skylar Hogan, Keda Holland, Alyssa Giddings and Leigh Williamson all scored five points.

Trinity Smith-Compton added four, Emma Bell two and Mar’Karla Broadway one.

Note: This report will be updated if more scores and stats are reported to The Press-Tribune. Coaches may send scores and stats to rhedges@bossierpress.com.