Middle school girls basketball: Benton sweeps Cope

Benton swept Cope in seventh- and eighth-grade games Monday at Benton.

The Lady Tigers won the seventh-grade 38-21 and the eighth-grade game 30-25.

Elizabeth Perry poured in 26 points to lead the Benton seventh-grade team.

Evie McQuade added eight points and also had four assists.

Audrey Hollowell had seven rebounds, four steals and two points.

Claire Vann had seven rebounds and four steals. Lydia Lucky had two points.

Salena Lowe lef Cope with 14 points.

Bayleigh Moniz led the Benton eighth-grade team with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Autumn Thomas had eight rebounds and seven points.

Layla Morris scored six points. Ava Hammond had four steals and one point.

A’nyah Ashley had five assists and one point. Callie Turner had one point.

Bella Csoma led Cope with seven points.

