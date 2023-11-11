Middle school girls basketball: Benton sweeps Elm Grove

Benton swept Elm Grove in eighth- and seventh-grade games Thursday at Benton.

The eighth-grade team won 27-8 and the seventh-grade team won 25-14.

Bayleigh Moniz led the eighth-grade team with nine points. She also had six rebounds and four steals.

Layla Morris had eight points, four steals and led the team in assists.

Ava Hammond scored seven points. Autumn Thomas had two points and A’nyah Ashley one.

Morgan Sain had five rebounds.

Adria Parkes led Elm Grove with four points.

Benton’s Elizabeth Perry had a triple-double in the seventh-grade game with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 11 steals.

Evie McQuade had three points. Claire Vann and Alli Merrill scored two each.

Merrill also had four rebounds. Audrey Hollowell had three steals.

MCKenzy Long led Elm Grove with 14 points.