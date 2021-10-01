Middle school girls basketball: Benton sweeps North DeSoto in scrimmage games

The start of the middle school girls basketball season is about a month way, and the Benton Middle Lady Tigers are hard at work getting ready for it.

The Lady Tigers swept visiting North DeSoto in eighth- and seventh-grade scrimmage games Thursday.

The eighth-grade team won 27-17 and the seventh-grade team won 18-11.

The eighth-grade squad was led by Emma Friar with seven points and Emily Stephens with six.

Taylor Martinez added five points, Avery Ryan four, Kryshna Bostic three and Jules Cliffton two.

The Lady Tigers defensively created a total of 17 steals led by Emily Stephens with four. Bostic and Martinez each added three. Martinez also had four assists.

Bella Wiese led the seventh-grade Lady Tigers with 10 points.

Cylah Grisby added six and Emma Holmes had two. The Lady Tigers excelled on defense with 20 steals, led by Holmes with six and Wiese with five.

Benton and the other parish schools will be playing in the Parish Jamboree Oct. 28. The regular season begins Nov. 1.

Benton eighth-grade team