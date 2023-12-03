Middle school girls basketball: Benton sweeps Rusheon

The Benton Lady Tigers swept Rusheon in seventh- and eighth-grade games Thursday.

Elizabeth Perry and Audrey Hollowell scored 10 and eight points, respectively, to lead Benton to a 28-16 victory in the seventh-grade game.

Perry also had seven rebounds.

Emerson Ford had six rebounds and four points.

Evie McQuade had eight steals and four assists. Calire Vann, Bryleigh Matthews and Alli Merrel had two points apiece.

Bayleigh Moniz led the Benton eighth-grade team with nine points. Layla Morris scored six.

Ava Hammond had six points, eight steals and three assists.

Autumn Thomas had a team-high eight rebounds and two points.

A’nyah Ashley had three points and Callie Turner two.

Morgan Sain had three assists.