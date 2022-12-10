Middle school girls basketball: Benton wins 7th-grade district title; Cope finishes 10-0 in 8th-grade district

Benton won the seventh-grade championship, and Cope completed a perfect run through the eighth-grade district as the season came to a close earlier this week.

The Benton seventh-grade team finished 9-1 in district with a 25-17 victory over Greenacres Thursday at Greenacres. Cope defeated Elm Grove Wednesday at Elm Grove to finish runner-up at 8-2.

Haughton defeated Rusheon at Haughton. The Lady Bucs finished third at 7-3.

The Cope eighth-grade team finished 10-0 in district with a victory over Elm Grove. Benton defeated Greenacres 35-17 and finished runner-up at 8-2.

At Greenacres, Bayleigh Moniz scored 17 points to lead the Benton seventh-grade team. She also had five rebounds.

Autumn Thomas had a team-high nine rebounds and scored six points.

A’nyah Ashley had five steals and Ava Hammond four.

Bella Wiese and Jada Winn led the Lady Tigers eighth-grade team with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Winn also had a team-high 12 rebounds, and Wiese had four assists.

Cylah Grigsby had six points and three assists.

Loren Sivils had seven rebounds and four points. Emma Holmes led the team in steals with four and also scored.

Micah Walker had four points.

At Elm Grove, Nia Williams led the Cope eighth-grade team with nine points.

Carmen Harris added eight, and La’Erika chipped in six.

Bella Csoma paced the Lady Cougars seventh-grade team with 13 points. Layla Long scored six.

At Haughton, Eleven Lady Bucs scored in the seventh-grade victory.

Kyndal Gladney had a game-high 12 points. Leigh Williamson had six.

Alyssa Giddings and Loni McCall scored four each.

