Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Benton, Haughton post victories

Cope, Benton and Haughton won games Thursday as the season hit the home stretch.

In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Rusheon 37-12 at Cope, Benton downed Elm Grove at Benton and Haughton edged Greenacres 30-27 at Greenacres.

Cope improved to 8-0. The Lady Cougars lead Benton (7-1) by one game and can clinch the district title with a victory Monday at Benton. The Lady Tigers will gain a share of the lead with a win.

In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Rusheon, Benton downed Elm Grove 35-12 and Haughton defeated Greenacres 24-15.

Cope (7-1) and Benton (7-1) will play for the district lead Monday. The winner also clinches at least a share of the district championship.

At Cope, Nia Williams led the victorious Lady Cougars eighth-grade team with 12 points.

Sienna Rush added eight and Ari’yiona Smith six.

Bella Csoma scored seven points, and Clara Yates and Layla Long had six each to lead the Cope seventh-grade team to the victory.

At Benton, Bella Wiese and Micah Walker led the Lady Tigers eighth-grade team with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Sarah Williams had a team-high nine rebounds and seven points.

Anna (LuLu) Flowers led the team in steals with four and scored three points.

Loren Sivils grabbed eight rebounds. Emma Holmes had a team-high three assists and two points.

Layla Morris poured in 17 points and had nine steals to lead the Benton seventh-grade team.

Bayleigh Moniz had a team-high eight rebounds. She also had six steals and six points.

Morgan Sain scored six. Autumn Thomas had five rebounds and two points.

A’nyah Ashley led the team in steals with four. Ava Hammond had four points and Autumn Thomas two.

At Greenacres, Skylar Hogan and Keda Holland led seven Haughton players who scored with six points each in the seventh-grade victory.

Gabi Davis scored four. Brooklyn Ezernack, Trinity Smith-Compton, Alyssa Giddings and Leigh Williams all scored two.

The Lady Bucs improved to 5-3.

Jerniah Manning and Mashayla Manning led Greenacres with six and five points, respectively. Beyoncé Venious and Brooklyne Mims scored two each.

Kylie Jones led the Greenacres eighth-grade team with 11 points. Kali McKnight had 10 and Yazzmine Wilson nine.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.