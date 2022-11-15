Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Benton, Haughton post victories

Cope, Benton and Haughton picked up victories as Bossier Parish teams completed the first half of district play Monday.

In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Elm Grove at Cope, Benton downed Greenacres 46-24 at Benton and Haughton edged Rusheon 30-28 at Rusheon.

In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Elm Grove 16-7, Benton topped Greenacres 35-17 and Haughton defeated Rusheon.

Both Cope teams completed the first half 5-0. Both Benton teams are one game back at 4-1.

At Cope, La’Erika Smith led the victorious Lady Cougars with 12 points.

Ka’Mya Allen added six points and Ainsley Jones had five.

Amyia Prelow led Elm Grove with nine.

Bella Csoma led Cope to the seventh-grade victory with 10 points.

At Benton, Bella Wiese scored a season-high 19 points to lead the Lady Tigers eighth-grade team to the victory. She also had 13 steals and four assists.

Micah Walker had 10 points and six rebounds.

Jada Winn, Emma Holmes and Sarah Williams scored four apiece. Cylah Grigsby added three and Loren Sivils two.

Grigsby had four assists and three steals. Winn had six rebounds.

Morgan Sain led the victorious Benton seventh-grade team with eight points.

Autumn Thomas and Bayleigh Moniz scored six each. Chloe Hicks added four.

Thomas also had a team-high 11 rebounds.

Layla Morris had five points, four steals and four assists.

Ava Hammond had seven rebounds and four points. A’Nyah Ashley had four steals, three assists and two points.

At Rusheon, seven Haughton players scored in the Lady Bucs’ seventh-grade victory.

Bella Fields and Kyndal Gladney had six each. Brooklyn Ezernack, Keda Holland and Gabi Davis had four apiece.

Trinity Smith-Compton had three. Skylar Hogan had two.

Rusheon’s Zamarion Carter poured in 18 points in the eighth-grade game. Javorion’Nah Akins added seven.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.