Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Benton, Rusheon, Elm Grove get wins

Cope, Benton, Rusheon and Elm Grove were winners Thursday.

In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 31-19 at Greenacres, Benton downed Haughton 35-15 at Benton and Rusheon topped Elm Grove 27-20 at Elm Grove.

In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 25-12, Benton edged Haughton 25-20 and Elm Grove downed Rusheon.

At Greenacres, Nia Williams paced the victorious Cope eighth-grade team with 10 points.

La’Erika Smith added seven and Carmen Harris six. Ainsley Jones was cited for her “great hustle and defensive effort.”

Clara Yates led the Lady Cougars seventh-grade squad with seven points. Ainsley Hollis and Bella Csoma scored five each.

Mashalya Manning and Jeremiah Manning led Greenacres with five points each.

Both Cope teams improved to 6-0.

At Benton, Bella Wiese led the victorious Lady Tigers eighth-grade team with 10 points, six steals and four assists.

Micah Walker had eight points, five steals and six rebounds. Cylah Grigsby had six points and three assists.

Jada Winn had a team-high eight rebounds.

Sarah Williams, Loren Sivils and Calise Gilliard combined for nine points.

Bayleigh Moniz led the Lady Tigers seventh-grade team to the victory with eight points, nine steals and eight rebounds.

Autumn Thomas had eight rebounds and five points.

Layla Morris had seven steals and five points. A’nyah Ashley led the team in assists and scored three points. Ava Hammond had four points.

Keda Holland led Haughton with eight points.

Micaiah James and Skylar Hogan scored four each. Brooklyn Ezernack and Leigh Williams combined for four.

At Elm Grove, Javorion’Nah poured in 15 points to lead the Rusheon eighth-grade team to the victory.

Zamarion Carter added six and Janiyah Wagner four.

Danyelle Simon and Zoey Horn led the Lady Eagles with seven points each.

Ainsley Gordano scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Elm Grove seventh-grade team to the victory.

Shana Dudley had five points and six steals.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.