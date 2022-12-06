Middle school girls basketball: Cope clinches 8th-grade district title; Benton clinches share of 7th-grade championship

Cope clinched the Bossier Parish middle school eighth-grade district championship Monday, and Benton clinched at least a share of the seventh-grade title.

Cope defeated Benton 33-22 in the eighth-grade game at Benton. The Lady Cougars improved to 9-0 with one game left at Elm Grove Wednesday. Benton remained in second at 7-2.

Benton won the seventh-grade game 17-11 in a battle for the district lead. Benton improved to 8-1 with one game left at Greenacres Thursday. Cope is in second at 7-2.

In another eighth-grade game, Rusheon edged Greenacres 33-31 at Rusheon.

In other seventh-grade games, Greenacres defeated Rusheon and Haughton downed Elm Grove at Elm Grove 30-13.

At Benton, La’Erika Smith and Nia Williams scored 11 and nine points, respectively, to lead the Cope eighth-grade team to the victory.

Sienna Rush added six points.

Cope Coach Melissa Bullard said it was a “phenomenal team effort.”

Bella Wiese led Benton with 14 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Jada Winn had six rebounds. Winn, Micah Walker, Anna (LuLu) Flowers and Emma Holmes all scored.

Bayleigh Moniz led the victorious Benton seventh-grade team with six points, nine rebounds and six steals.

Morgan Sain had a team-high 11 rebounds and four points.

Ava Hammond had four points and six steals. A’nyah Ashley led the team in steals with seven and assists with four.

Layla Morris and Autumn Thomas also scored.

At Rusheon, Zamarion Carter and Javorion’Nah Akins led the Lady Rams eighth-grade team to the victory with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Kylie Jones led Greenacres with nine points. Kali McKnight and Ka’lashia Jasmin scored six each.

Alona Jefferson, Yazzmine Wilson and Audrey Perryman also scored.

Mashayla Manning and Jerniah Manning led the victorious Greenacres seventh-grade team with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Tiya Thomas added six points. Kennadie Snow also scored.

At Elm Grove, 10 Haughton players scored in the seventh-grade victory.

Keda Holland led the Lady Bucs with six points. Alyssa Giddings and Loni McCall had four each.

Micaiah James, Trinity Smith-Compton, Skylar Hogan, Bella Fields, Karla Broadway, Kyndal Gladney and Leigh Williamson also scored.

Haughton improved to 6-3.

Ainsley Gordano led Elm Grove with six points.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.