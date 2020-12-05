Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Elm Grove split games

Cope and Elm Grove split games in Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball district action Thursday at Elm Grove.

The Lady Cougars won the eighth-grade game 47-19 and the Lady Eagles won the seventh-grade game 28-9.

Savannah Wilson poured in 21 points to lead the Cope eighth-grade squad.

Ja’niyah Boudreaux added 12 points. Selected Charles chipped in six.

Cope and Haughton are tied for first with one district loss each. The Lady Cougars and Lady Bucs are scheduled to face off Thursday at Cope in the season finale.

Mahogany Johnson and Natalia Brown led Elm Grove with seven and six points, respectively.

The Elm Grove seventh-grade team remained undefeated with its victory.

Kenadie Loche paced the Lady Eagles with 10 points. Zara Scamlon and Jasmyne Hendrix scored seven and six, respectively.

Cope’s Ke’Zyriah Sykes and Addison McDowell combined for seven.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.