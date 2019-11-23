Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Elm Grove sweep

Cope and Elm Grove swept their opponents in Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball district games Thursday.

In eighth-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Greenacres at Greenacres and Cope downed Haughton 37-23 at Cope.

In seventh-grade games, Cope edged Haughton 29-28 and Elm Grove defeated Greenacres 33-19.

At Cope, the seventh-grade game was one of the best of the season.

Savannah Wilson scored 16 points to lead the Lady Cougars.

Janiyah Boudreaux and Cambell Taylor added four points each.

Dakota Howard and Taylor Brown led Haughton with 10 and nine points, respectively. Brooke Caporossi sank a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Haughton led 17-14 at the half. Cope rallied in the third and led 24-21 going into the fourth. Wilson scored eight points in the third.

Cope improved to 6-1 in district and took sole possession of first with three to play.

Atum Boyd tossed in 13 points to lead the victorious Cope eighth-grade team.

Aniyah Hudson added 10 and Tomya Grider nine.

At Greenacres, Chloe Larry and Jayla James led Elm Grove to the eighth-grade victory with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

James hit four 3-pointers.

Elm Grove raised its district record to 7-0.

Harper Cauley tallied 10 points and Natalia Brown nine for the victorious Elm Grove seventh-grade team.

Mahogany Johnson added six.

