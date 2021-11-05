Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Greenacres, Elm Grove post victories

Cope, Greenacres and Elm Grove picked up victories Thursday in middle school district action.

In eighth-grade games reported to The Press-Tribune, Cope edged Haughton 34-33 at Cope and Elm Grove defeated Greenacres at Greenacres.

In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Haughton and Elm Grove slipped past Greenacres 16-14.

At Cope, Adi McDowell scored 20 points to lead the Cope eighth-grade team to the victory.

Karliyah Woodard and Laila Clinton added four each.

Skylar Branch paced Haughton with 19 points, including 15 in the second half. Bella Hammond added 10.

McKenzie Watson and Jaci Carter combined for four.

Cope led 28-21 after three quarters and then held off a Haughton rally in the fourth.

The loss was the Lady Bucs’ second by one point to begin the season.

Nia Williams poured in 19 points for the victorious Cope seventh-grade team.

La’Erika Smith added nine.

At Greenacres, Khia Thomas led the Elm Grove eighth-grade team to the victory with 12 points.

Zara Baker added six.

Amari Mosley led Greenacres with five points. Saja Shihadeh, Rebekah Coleman and Ciin Cing combined for five.

Audrey Perryman scored 10 points to lead the victorious Greenacres seventh-grade team.

Yazzmin Wilson chipped in six.

Ne’veah Allen led Elm Grove with six. Saniyah Rhodes and Lacey Mills had four each.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.