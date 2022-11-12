Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Greenacres, Haughton get wins

Cope took the lead in both Bossier Parish middle school divisions with close victories over Benton at home Thursday.

In two extremely competitive contests, Cope won the eighth-grade game 21-20 and the seventh-grade game 26-24.

In another eighth-grade game, Greenacres defeated Rusheon 28-14 at Greenacres.

In other seventh-grade games, Greenacres downed Rusheon and Haughton defeated Elm Grove at Haughton.

At Cope, La’Erika Smith led the victorious Lady Cougars’ eighth-grade squad with six points.

Carmen Harris, Adi Willis and Sienna Rush all scored four. Harris was also cited for an outstanding defensive effort.

Bella Wiese paced Benton with seven points. Cylah Grigsby added five. Micah Walker and Emma Holmes scored four each.

Walker had nine rebounds. Holmes had nine steals. Grigsby had three assists.

Bella Csoma and Ainsley Hollis scored eight and seven points, respectively, to lead the Cope seventh-grade team to the victory.

Layla Morris led Benton with eight points. Autumn Thomas and Morgan Sain added six each.

Bayleigh Moniz grabbed eight rebounds and scored four points.

Sain had 12 steals and three assists. A’nyah Ashley had 10 steals.

Both Cope teams improved to 4-0. The Benton teams are 3-1. The teams will face off again later this season at Benton.

At Greenacres, Kali McKnight poured in 14 points to lead the Mustangs eighth-grade team to the victory.

Yazzmine Wilson added four. Audrey Perryman and Kslazia Jasmin chipped in two each.

Javorion’Nah Akins and Zamarion Carter led Rusheon with five each. Ta’Laiya Jensen added four.

Mashalya Manning led the victorious Mustangs seventh-grade team with 12 points.

Jeremiah Manning and Beyoncé Venious added seven each. Nyla Rivera had four. Janicesa Jackson and Tiya Thomas scored two each.

At Haughton, Keda Holland tossed in eight points, including two 3-pointers, to lead the Lady Bucs to the seventh-grade victory.

Micaiah James and Loni McCall added four each. Trinity Smith-Compton, Alyssa Giddings and Leigh Williams scored two apiece. Skylar Hogan had one.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.