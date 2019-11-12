Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Greenacres sweep; Elm Grove, Haughton split games

Cope and Greenacres swept their opponents while Elm Grove and Haughton split games in Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball action Monday.

In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Benton 40-21 at Cope, Elm Grove topped Haughton 33-17 at Haughton and Greenacres downed Rusheon 39-17 at Greenacres.

In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Benton, Haughton dropped Elm Grove 28-16 and Greenacres defeated Rusheon.

At Cope, Tomya Grider led a balanced Lady Cougars team to the eighth-grade victory with 12 points.

Aniya Hudson added 10. Atum Boyd and Joshlyn Allen scored eight each.

Savannah Wilson poured in 16 points for the victorious Cope seventh-grade squad.

Janiyah Boudreaux and Shay Matthews chipped in with four each.

At Greenacres, Paige Marshall had a big game for the victorious Lady Mustangs eighth-grade team, tossing in 24 points.

Erin Harrell added six and Talia James four. Makayla Stanton, Gwen Peterson and Jazmine Blackshire combined for five.

Acelynn Gray led the Greenacres seventh-grade team to the victory with 15 points.

Tobiria Washington, Britta Preston and Braeleigh Garcia combined for five.

At Haughton, Jayla James paced the victorious Elm Grove eighth-grade team with 13 points.

Rayviania Ivory and Chloe Larry added six apiece. Ivory hit a 3-pointer.

Malloree Brownmiller and Briana James led Haughton with five points each. Abbie Hooper, Beautiful Abney and M. Webb combined for five.

Dakota Howard continued her outstanding season with 20 points in Haughton’s seventh-grade victory.

Taylor Brown, Addison Yarbrough and Kimiya Travis combined for eight.

Jakhiya Johnson led Elm Grove with six and Mahogany Johnson added four.

The season reaches its halfway point Thursday. Haughton visits Rusheon, Greenacres is at Benton and Cope hosts Elm Grove.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.