Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Haughton, Benton, Greenacres, Elm Grove get wins

Cope, Haughton, Benton, Greenacres and Elm Grove all won games played Tuesday and Wednesday.

In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Haughton 36-12 at Haughton, Benton downed Rusheon at Rusheon 33-13 and Elm Grove edged Greenacres 13-11 at Elm Grove.

Cope improved to 7-0 in district. Benton (6-1) is one game back.

In seventh-grade games, Haughton edged Cope 24-22, Benton defeated Rusheon and Greenacres downed Elm Grove 18-13

Benton and Cope are tied for the district lead at 6-1.

At Haughton, Nia Williams and La’Erika Smith tallied 14 points each to lead the Cope eighth-grade team to the victory.

Chloe Hrdlicka and Maddison Thomas led Haughton with five and four points, respectively.

Gabi Davis led the victorious Haughton seventh-grade team with eight points.

Kyndal Gladney had five. Keda Holland and Loni McCall chipped in four each. Alyssa Giddings added three.

Ainsley Hollis and Bella Csoma led Cope with six points each. Clara Yates added four.

At Elm Grove, Mashayla Manning led the victorious Greenacres seventh-grade team with 12 points.

Jerniah Manning added seven.

Kylie Jones and Audrey Perryman combined for seven points for the Greenacres eighth-grade team. Yazzmin Wilson, Jaila Johnson and Kali McKnight also scored.

At Rusheon, Micah Walker led Benton in the eighth-grade victory with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Bella Wiese had six points, seven assists and three steals.

Jada Winn added four points. Cylah Grigsby, Loren Sivils, Sarah Williams and Anna Saleh also scored.

Anna ( Lulu) Flowers had three steals.

Zamarion Carter and Javorion’Nah Atkins led Rusheon with five and four points, respectively.

Autumn Thomas and Bayleigh Moniz tallied eight points each in the Lady Tigers’ seventh-grade victory. Moniz also has five rebounds.

Layla Morris had six points and seven steals. Morgan Sain also had six points

Ava Hammond had a team-high seven rebounds and four points.

A’nyah Ashley led the team in steals with eight and assists with four.

Chloe Hicks scored four points. Dexterity Malone also scored.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.