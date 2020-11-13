Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Haughton setting pace in eighth-grade district

The Cope Lady Cougars and Haughton Lady Bucs will face off for the Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball eighth-grade district lead Monday at Haughton.

Both teams improved to 4-0 with victories Thursday. The Lady Cougars defeated Greenacres and the Lady Bucs pulled out a 29-28 victory over Benton.

Seventh-grade leader Elm Grove (3-0) did not play Thursday. Both the seventh- and eighth-grade games against Rusheon were canceled.

In seventh-grade games that were played, Cope edged Greenacres in a nailbiter, 19-17, and Benton downed Haughton 29-16.

Greenacres and Cope are tied for second in the district at 3-1.

In another game, Plain Dealing defeated Lakeside to improve to 3-0.

At Greenacres, Savannah Wilson continued her outstanding season, pumping in 21 points to lead the Lady Cougars to the eighth-grade victory.

Ja’Niya Boudreaux added four.

Addison McDowell and Karliyah Woodard scored eight and six points, respectively, for the victorious Cope seventh-grade team.

At Benton, Dakota Howard tallied 15 points and Taylor Brown added 10 in Haughton’s eighth-grade victory.

The Lady Bucs rallied from a five-point deficit after three quarters.

Alexandra Campanella and Lauren Douglas led Benton with nine and six points, respectively.

Taylor Martinez led the victorious Lady Tigers seventh-grade team with eight points. Emily Stephens added six. Juliann Clifton and Lainey Lafitte scored four each.

Skylar Branch led Haughton with 12 points.

Bri Newton scored 12 points to lead Plain Dealing past Lakeside.

Jakaayla Douglas and Nicovia Cooks added five and four, respectively.