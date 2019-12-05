Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Haughton sweep opponents

Cope swept Rusheon and Haughton swept Greenacres in Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball district action Tuesday.

At Cope, Atum Boyd scored 19 points and Tomya Grider added 14 to lead the victorious Lady Cougars eighth-grade squad.

Aniya Hudson chipped in with seven.

Savannah Wilson led the Cope seventh-grade team with 15 points. Makayla Perry added four.

The Lady Cougars improved to 7-1 in district with two games left.

At Greenacres, Abbie Hooper and Briana James scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, to lead Haughton to the eighth-grade victory.

Kenyetta Glover chipped in with six.

Erin Harrell led Greenacres with five.

Dakota Howard led the victorious Haughton seventh-grade team with 14 points.

Taylor Brown added seven and Kimiya Travis six.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.