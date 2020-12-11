Middle school girls basketball: Cope wins eighth-grade title; Elm Grove completes perfect run through seventh-grade district

The Cope Lady Cougars won the Bossier Parish middle school eighth-grade district championship with a 39-27 victory over the Haughton Lady Bucs on Thursday at Cope.

Cope finished 8-1. Haughton finished runner-up at 6-2 with both losses coming against Cope.

In the other eighth-grade game, Elm Grove defeated Greenacres 34-17.

Elm Grove completed an 8-0 run in the seventh-grade district with a 29-16 victory over Greenacres.

In another seventh-grade game, runner-up Cope downed Haughton 41-25.

At Cope, Janiyah Boudreaux led the victorious Lady Cougars eighth-grade team with 13 points.

Shay Matthews added eight, Savannah Wilson seven and Seleste Charles six.

Addison McDowell led Cope to the seventh-grade victory with 16 points.

Ke’Zyriah Sykes scored eight. Laila Clinton and Karliyah Woodard had seven and six, respectively.

Skylar Branch completed an outstanding season for Haughton with 14 points. Jaci Carter chipped in with six.

Zara Scanlon tallied nine points to lead the victorious Elm Grove seventh-grade team.

Kenadie Loche added six. Khia Thomas and Jasmyne Hendrix chipped in with five each.

Natalia Brown and Mahogany Johnson led the Elm Grove eighth-grade squad with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Jakhiya Johnson contributed nine points.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more is provided. The Press-Tribune wishes to thank the coaches for taking time to send in their game results and statistics this season.

Cope Lady Cougars — eighth-grade district champions … (kneeling, left to right) Alyssa Scott, Janiyah Boudreaux, Ariyal Pugh; (standing) Assistant Coach Melissa Bullard, Shaterrance Matthews, Savannah Wilson, Jasmine Moczygemba, Seleste Charles, Head Coach Angel Turnbow