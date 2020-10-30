Middle school girls basketball: District season gets underway

The Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball district season opened Thursday.

In eighth-grade games reported to The Press-Tribune, Haughton downed Greenacres 26-17 and Cope defeated Rusheon.

In seventh-grade games, Greenacres topped Haughton 28-18 and Cope dropped Rusheon.

At Haughton, Taylor Brown and Dakota Howard scored 10 points each to lead the Lady Bucs eighth-grade team to the victory. Brown sank two 3-pointers.

Aleah McHenry and Ava Gurley combined for six points.

Sha’Coreya Brown Acealynn Gray led Greenacres with six points each. Kyla Daux added four.

Brown was also a force on defense.

Amari Mosley tossed in 12 points to lead the victorious Lady Mustangs seventh-grade squad.

Ma’Kenyze Gilbert and Kaitlyn Williams scored eight points each.

Bella Hammond and Skylar Branch scored nine and eight points, respectively, to lead Haughton.

Savannah Wilson poured in 24 points in Cope’s eighth-grade victory.

Ja’niya Boudreaux scored eight and Makayla Perry had six. Shay Matthews chipped in with four.

Cartavya’ Butler, Ke’Zyriah Sykes, Karliyah Woodard and Addison McDowell all scored six points for the victorious Lady Cougars seventh-grade team. Laila Clinton added four.

