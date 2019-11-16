Middle school girls basketball: District season reaches halfway point

The Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball district season reached its halfway point Thursday.

In eighth-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Cope, Haughton got past Rusheon 26-14 and Greenacres edged Benton 19-17.

In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Elm Grove, Haughton topped Rusheon and Benton downed Greenacres.

At Cope, Chloe Larry poured in 20 points to lead the Elm Grove eighth-grade team to the win.

Jayla James added 11.

The Lady Eagles completed the first half of district play 5-0.

Atum Boyd and Aniya Hudson led Cope with seven and six points, respectively.

Savannah Wilson had a big game for the victorious Lady Cougars seventh-grade squad, tossing in 18 points.

Janiyah Boudreaux and Shay Matthews added six and four points, respectively.

At Rusheon, Briana James led a balanced Haughton scoring attack in the eighth-grade victory with eight points.

Kenyette Glover chipped in with seven points and Malloree Brownmiller had six.

Taylor Brown and Dakota Howard scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the victorious seventh-grade Lady Bucs team.

Kenade Judgeware added four.

At Benton, Paige Marshall led Greenacres to the eighth-grade victory with nine points.

Erin Harrell added four. Makayla Stanton, Gwen Peterson and Talia James combined for six.

Mykayla Sanchez scored 11 points to lead the victorious Benton seventh-grade team.

Britta Preston led Greenacres with four. Alesiera Johnson, Elaina Culbertson and Acelynn Gray combined for six.

Haughton, Benton and Cope all finished the first half of district play 4-1.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.