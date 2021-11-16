Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove, Benton complete first half of district play undefeated

Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove, Benton complete first half of district...

The Elm Grove Lady Eagles eighth-grade team and Benton Lady Tigers seventh-grade team finished the first half of district play undefeated.

Elm Grove defeated Cope at Elm Grove to improve to 5-0.

In other eighth-grade games, Haughton defeated Rusheon at Haughton and Benton downed Greenacres at Greenacres.

The Benton seventh-grade team also improved to 5-0 with a victory over Greenacres.

In other seventh-grade games, Haughton defeated Rusheon and Cope dropped Elm Grove.

At Elm Grove, Zara Baker and Khia Mitchell scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, to lead the Lady Eagles’ eighth-grade team.

Cope’s Adi McDowell continued her outstanding season with 18 points.

Nia Williams poured in 15 points to lead the victorious Cope seventh-grade team.

At Haughton, three Lady Bucs scored in double figures in the eighth-grade victory. Skylar Branch had 18, Bella Hammond 12 and Natalie Nettles 10.

Jaci Carter and Ashlyn Mitchell combined for nine.

R. Hillman scored 10 points for the victorious Haughton seventh-grade team. Chloe Hrdlicka added six and N. Atkins two.

At Greenacres, Taylor Martinez led the victorious Benton eighth-grade team with nine points.

Kryshna Bostic added seven and Jules Clifton six. Avery Ryan, Arden Smith and Ruhamah Njua combined for eight.

Ryan led the Lady Tigers with five rebounds and three steals.

Benton finished the first half of district play 4-1.

Rebekah Coleman led Greenacres with nine points. Amari Mosley chipped in six.

Bella Wiese scored 13 points to lead the Benton seventh-grade team.

Cylah Grigsby had seven points and four steals.

Micah Walker scored five points. Anna Flowers had two.

Audrey Perryman scored two for Greenacres.

Thursday’s games

In eighth-grade games last Thursday, Benton edged Cope 37-34 at Benton, Elm Grove downed Haughton 44-28 at Elm Grove and Greenacres defeated Rusheon.

In seventh-grade games, Benton slipped past Cope 19-15, Haughton downed Elm Grove and Greenacres defeated Rusheon.

At Benton, three Lady Tigers scored in double figures in the eighth-teams close victory.

Kryshna Bostic had 11 points. Lainey Lafitte and Taylor Martinez scored 10 each.

Avery Ryan and Jules Clifton combined for six.

Lafitte and Ryan had 10 and eight rebounds, respectively. Bostic had a team-high eight steals.

Cylah Grigsby paced the victorious Benton seventh-grade team with eight points.

Bella Wiese and Emma Holmes scored three each.

Jada Winn grabbed seven rebounds and Grigsby had six. Wiese had three assists and three steals.

At Elm Grove, Khia Thomas led the Lady Eagles eighth-grade team with 16 points.

Zara Baker added 12 and Kenadie Loche 10.

Bella Hammond poured in 16 to lead Haughton. Skylar Branch added six.

Natalie Nettles, MaKenzie Watson and Grace Kindt combined for six.

S. Kennon led the victorious Haughto seventh-grade team with four points. Chloe Hrdlicka and R. Hillman combined for five.

Asia Smallwood led the Greenacres eighth-grade team to the victory over Rusheon with eight points.

Ciin Cing, Amari Mosley, McKenzie Gilbert and Saja Shihadeh scored four apiece. Heather Reddix and Taylor Jackson combined for four.

Audrey Perryman, Jaila Johnson, Antonae Brown and Kimberlynn Rogers paced the victorious Greenacres seventh-grade team with four points apiece.