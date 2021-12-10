Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove, Benton complete perfect district runs

The Elm Grove Lady Eagles and the Benton Lady Tigers completed perfect runs in their respective districts as the 2021 district season came to a close Thursday.

Elm Grove defeated Cope 33-26 in a tight contest at Cope to finish 10-0 in the eighth-grade district.

Benton downed Greenacres at Benton to complete a 10-0 run in the seventh-grade district.

In other eighth-grade games, Benton defeated Greenacres and Haughton defeated Rusheon at Rusheon.

Benton finished runner-up at 8-2 with its only losses against Elm Grove.

In other seventh-grade games, Cope dropped Elm Grove and Haughton defeated Rusheon.

Cope finished runner-up at 8-2 with its only losses against Benton.

At Cope, Jasmine Brooks led Elm Grove in the eighth-grade victory with 10 points. Zara Baker chipped in seven and Jasmyne Hendrix had six.

Cope’s Adi McDowell completed an outstanding season with 13 points. Ke’Zyriah Sykes added eight.

The Lady Cougars led by one with just under two minutes to play, but the Lady Eagles finished strong and pulled out the victory.

Nia Williams paced the victorious Cope seventh-grade team with 11 points. AInsley Jones chipped in eight.

At Benton, Taylor Martinez scored 11 points and had five steals in the Lady Tigers’ eighth-grade victory.

Emily Stephens had seven points. Avery Ryan scored six points and had six rebounds.

Lainey Lafitte, Jules Clifton, Emma Friar and Ruhamah Niua also scored.

Clifton had four steals and Emmy Buchanan had two assists. Lafitte had four rebounds.

Bella Wiese paced the victorious Benton seventh-grade team with 11 points. Cylah Grigsby and Jada Winn tallied six each.

Micah Walker, Emma Holmes, Kylisa Sorrell and Anna Flowers also scored.

Grigsby had three steals. Wiese and Holmes had two assists each. Winn had eight rebounds and Walker four.

At Rusheon, Skylar Branch and Bella Hammond led the victorious Haughton eighth-grade team with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

MaKenzie Watson added seven and Natalie Nettles six.

Alanita Bethea and Ashlyn Mitchell also scored.

Adrianna Gooden and Amari Thomas scored for Rusheon.

R. Hillman led Haughton to the seventh-grade victory with nine points.

N. Atkins added six, Chloe Hrdlicka four and S. Kennon two.

Note: The Press-Tribune would like to thank the coaches for sending us the information on the games this season.

Elm Grove Lady Eagles — eighth-grade district champions

Benton Lady Tigers — eighth-grade district runner-up

Benton Lady Tigers — seventh-grade district champion