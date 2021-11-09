Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove, Benton, Haughton, Cope post victories

Elm Grove, Benton, Haughton and Cope posted victories Monday as Bossier Parish middle school district play entered its second week.

In eighth-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Benton 27-15 at Elm Grove, Haughton edged Greenacres 25-22 at Greenacres and Cope downed Rusheon at Cope.

In seventh-grade games, Benton defeated Elm Grove, Haughton downed Greenacres and Cope dropped Rusheon.

At Elm Grove, Khia Thomas, Jasmyne Hendrix and Jasmine Brooks scored seven points apiece to lead the Lady Eagles to the eighth-grade victory.

Zara Baker had seven blocks.

Taylor Martinez led Benton with five points. Lainey Lafitte and Avery Ryan had three each. Kryshna Bostic and Jules Clifton combined for four.

Lafitte had a team-high 10 rebounds. Emily Stephens and Bostic had two steals each.

Cylah Grigsby paced the victorious Benton seventh-grade team with seven points.

Bella Wiese added five, Micah Walker four and Emma Holms two.

Grigsby led a strong Lady Tigers defensive effort with six steals.

At Greenacres, Skylar Branch scored 14 points, including a 3-pointer, to lead the Haughton eighth-grade team to the victory.

Bella Hammond added six points. McKenzie Watson and Jaci Carter combined for five.

Ciin Cing topped Greenacres with 10 points. Amari Mosley added seven.

Asia Smallwood scored four, and Kaitlyn Williams had one.

Yazzmin Wilson led the Lady Mustangs seventh-grade team with seven points. Audrey Perryman and Jaila Johnson combined for five.

At Cope, Adi McDowell tossed in 15 points for the victorious Cope eighth-grade team.

Iyannah Gray chipped in nine and Ke’Zyriah Sykes had eight.

Nia Williams poured in 26 points to lead the Lady Cougars seventh-grade team. La’Erika Smith added eight.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.

— Featured photo courtesy of Benton Middle School