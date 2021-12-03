Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove clinches share of 8th-grade title; Benton 7th-grade team improves to 8-0

The Elm Grove Lady Eagles clinched a share of the Bossier Parish middle school eighth-grade district championship with a hard-fought 40-28 victory over the Benton Lady Tigers Thursday at Benton.

Elm Grove improved to 8-0. The Lady Eagles have a two-game lead over the Lady Tigers (6-2) with two to play. Cope, which did not play Thursday, is 5-2.

In the other eighth-grade game, Haughton defeated Greenacres 35-24 at Haughton.

The Benton seventh-grade team improved to 8-0 with a victory over Elm Grove. The Lady Tigers lead Cope, which defeated Rusheon at Rusheon, by one game with two to play. The Lady Cougars host the Lady Tigers Monday.

In the other seventh-grade game, Haughton defeated Greenacres 23-10.

At Benton, Zara Baker and Khai Thomas scored 15 and 12 points, respectively, to lead the victorious Elm Grove eighth-grade team.

Taylor Martinez and Avery Ryan led Benton with eight points each. Lainey Lafitte and Jules Clifton scored five each. Kryshna Bostic added two.

Ryan also had 12 rebounds.

Cylah Grigsby paced the victorious Lady Tigers seventh-grade team with 12 points.

Bella Wiese and Micah Walker scored seven each. Jada Winn and Emma Holmes combined for six.

Wiese also had six steals. Grigsby had five and Anna Flowers four.

At Haughton, Skylar Branch tallied 11 points to lead the Lady Bucs eighth-grade team to the victory.

Bella Hammond hit a 3-pointer and scored seven points. Natalie Nettles and Jaci Carter had five each. MaKenzie Watson scored four.

Rebekah Coleman led Greenacres with 13 points. Ciin Cing, Saja Shihadeh,, Amari Mosley and Taylor Jackson combined for 11..

Chloe Hrdlicka led the victorious Haughton seventh-grade team with nine points.

R. Hillman and O. Brown scored four each. M. White, S. Atkins and S. Kennon combined for six.

Jaila Johnson, Audrey Perryman, Yazzmin WIlson. and Kimberlynn Rogers all scored for Greenacres.

At Rusheon, Ainsley Jones paced the Cope seventh-grade team with nine points. Adi Willis and La’Erika Smith scored eight each.