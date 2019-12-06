Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove clinches share of 8th-grade title; three-way tie for first in 7th-grade district

The Elm Grove Lady Eagles clinched a share of the Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball eighth-grade district championship with a 37-25 victory over Haughton on Thursday at Elm Grove.

Elm Grove improved to 9-0 in district. The Lady Eagles lead Cope (8-1) by one game with one to play.

Cope and Elm Grove face off Monday at Elm Grove. The Lady Cougars can earn a share of the title with a victory.

Cope defeated Benton 31-27 Thursday at Benton. In the other eighth-grade game, Rusheon edged Greenacres 32-29 at Rusheon.

Three teams are tied for first in the seventh-grade district. Cope, Haughton and Benton are all 7-2.

In Thursday’s games, Benton edged Cope 22-19, Haughton defeated Elm Grove 29-17 and Greenacres downed Rusheon 22-7.

In Monday’s district finales, Haughton hosts Rusheon, Greenacres hosts Benton and Elm Grove hosts Cope.

At Elm Grove, the Lady Eagles got 10 points from Jayla James, nine from Jamie Williams and eight from Makenzi Davis in the eighth-grade victory.

Kenyetta Glover led Haughton with nine points. Abbie Hooper added five and Malloree Brownmiller four.

Taylor Brown poured in 18 points to lead the Haughton seventh-grade team to the victory. She was 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Dakota Howard chipped in with seven points.

Mahogany Johnson led Elm Grove with 11 points.

At Benton, Atum Boyd paced the victorious Cope eighth-grade team with 14 points. Aniya Hudson added seven.

Chloe Bailey led Benton with 11. Brelee Nicholls added five and Lauren Wheeler four.

Coach Meredith Clark cited Riley Washington and Kennedy Williams for their defensive play.

Mikayla Sanchez tallied 12 points to lead the Lady Tigers seventh-grade squad to the victory.

Lauren Douglas and Addison Morris combined for seven. Jada Slaid, Jannah Carter and Alexandra Campenella were cited for their defensive play.

Savannah Wilson led Cope with nine points and Shay Matthews added five.

At Rusheon, Rikyah Taylor led the victorious Rusheon eighth-grade team with 17 points.

Erin Harrell had a big game for Greenacres, tossing in 19 points. Rachel Burns chipped in with eight.

The Lady Rams led by as many as 18 but the Lady Mustangs rallied and got close late.

Paige Marshall, Greenacres’ top scorer on the season, missed the game because of a broken foot.

Acelyn Gray led Greenacres to the seventh-grade victory with 11 points. Britta Preston added six. Alesiera Johnson and Shamya Crosby combined for five.

