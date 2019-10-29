Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove, Cope, Benton win as district season begins

Elm Grove, Cope and Benton posted victories as Bossier Parish middle school district play began Monday.

In eighth-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Rusheon, Cope downed Greenacres 26-20 and Benton defeated Haughton 24-14.

In seventh-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Rusheon, Cope dropped Greenacres and Benton got past Haughton 33-25.

At Cope, Atum Boyd scored 13 points to lead the victorious Lady Cougars eighth-grade team.

Tomya Grider added six points and Aniya Hudson five.

Savannah Wilson led the Cope seventh-grade team to the victory with 22 points. Cambell Tabor chipped in with five.

Makenzi Davis and Chloe Larry scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, to lead the Elm Grove eighth-grade team to the victory.

Jayla James also reached double figures with 10 points.

Mahogany Johnson paced the victorious seventh-grade Lady Eagles with eight points.

Jakhiya Johnson added six. Natalia Brown and Jalecia Jackson scored four each.

At Haughton, C. Bailey hit two 3-pointers and dropped in nine points to lead Benton to the victory in the eighth-grade game.

Reese Ashley added six and E. Atkins four.

Mallory Brownmiller and Briana James paced Haughton with four points each. Abbie Hooper scored three.

M. Sanchez led the victorious Benton seventh-grade team with 13 points. L. Vanderhoff chipped in with six.

J. Carter and J. Slaid had five each. A. Angel scores four.

Dakota Howard tossed in 14 points to lead Haughton. Taylor Brown added six and Kenade Judgeware four.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.