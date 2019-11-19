Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove, Cope sweep; Haughton, Benton split games

Elm Grove and Cope swept their opponents while Haughton and Benton split games in Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball action Monday.

In eighth-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Rusheon at Elm Grove, Benton edged Haughton 26-22 at Benton and Cope got past Greenacres 39-30 at Greenacres.

In seventh-grade games, Haughton slipped past Benton 18-14, Elm Grove defeated Rusheon and Cope topped Greenacres.

At Benton, both games were hard-fought, close contests.

Riley Washington scored seven points and Reese Ashley six to lead the Lady Tigers eighth-grade team to the victory.

Abbie Hooper and Kenyette Glover paced Haughton with six points each. Mya Webb added five and Briana James four. Webb also contributed with her rebounding.

Dakota Howard and Taylor Brown tossed in seven points each to lead the victorious Haughton seventh-grade team.

Kenade Judgeware and Kimiya Travis combined for four.

Haughton and Cope are tied for the lead in the seventh-grade district at 5-1.

At Greenacres, Aniya Hudson and Joshlyn Allen scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the Cope eighth-grade team to the victory.

Atum Boyd chipped in with six.

The Lady Cougars hit some clutch free throws down the stretch to pull away.

Paige Marshall kept Greenacres within striking distance with 23 points. Talia James added seven.

Savannah Wilson poured in 24 points for the victorious Lady Cougars seventh-grade squad. Seleste Charles added five.

Acelynn Gray led the Lady Mustangs with four.

At Elm Grove, Chloe Larry continued her outstanding season, scoring 15 points as the Lady Eagles ran their district record to 6-0.

Makenzi Davis added seven and Jayla James six.

Natalia Brown and Mahogany Johnson scored seven points each to lead the victorious Lady Eagles seventh-grade team.

Jayla Thomas added six.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.