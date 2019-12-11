Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove runs table in eighth-grade district; Cope, Haughton, Benton share seventh-grade title

The Elm Grove Lady Eagles completed a perfect run in the Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball eighth-grade district Monday.

Elm Grove defeated Cope at home to finish 10-0. The Lady Eagles also went 10-0 in the seventh-grade district in 2018 for a 20-0 middle school mark.

Cope finished runner-up at 8-2 with its only two losses coming against Elm Grove.

In the other eighth-grade games, Haughton defeated Rusheon at Haughton and Benton downed Greenacres 17-10 at Greenacres.

Cope, Haughton and Benton will share the seventh-grade district championship. All won Monday and finished 8-2 in district play.

Cope defeated Elm Grove, Haughton downed Rusheon and Benton topped Greenacres.

At Elm Grove, Chloe Larry poured in 18 points to lead the victorious Lady Eagles eighth-grade team.

Jayla James added eight.

Savannah Wilson completed an outstanding season with 30 points in Cope’s seventh-grade victory.

At Haughton, Abbie Hooper pumped in 17 points for the victorious Lady Bucs eighth-grade team.

Seven other Lady Bucs scored — Cadence Salas, Beautiful Abney, Kenyetta Glover, Malloree Brownmiller, Jesseca Patton, Briana James and Mya Webb.

Taylor Brown led the Lady Bucs to the seventh-grade victory with 14 points.

Dakota Howard added seven. Kimiya Travis, Brooke Caporossi and Aleah McHenry combined for nine.

At Greenacres, Mykayla Sanchez and Jada Slaid scored seven points each to lead the Benton seventh-grade team to the victory.

Acelyn Gray, Alsiera Johnson and Britta Patterson combined for eight points for Greenacres.

Brelee Nicholls led the victorious Benton eighth-grade team with eight points.

Erin Harrell paced Greenacres with seven points. Gwen Peterson and Rachal Burns also scored.

Greenacres coach Keith Charrier said he was proud of his team for playing hard and never giving up in its final game.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. The Press-Tribune wishes to thank the coaches who reported their scores and statistics this season. Congratulations to all the players.