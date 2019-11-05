Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove sweeps; Haughton, Cope split games

Elm Grove swept Greenacres, while Haughton and Cope split games in Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball action Monday.

Elm Grove had three players score in double figures in the eighth-grade game. Makenzi Davis had 14, Chloe Larry 12 and Mackenzie Taylor 10. Jayla James added seven.

Jakhiya Johnson led the victorious Lady Eagles seventh-grade team with 10 points. Harper Cauley scored six. Natalia Brown and Cameron Winn had four each.

Atum Boyd poured in 14 points in Cope’s 34-17 eighth-grade victory over Haughton.

Aniya Hudson added nine and Tomiya Grider eight.

Kenyetta Glover and M. Webb paced Haughton with six and five points, respectively.

Dakota Howard led Haughton to the 24-21 seventh-grade victory with 13 points, including a 3-pointer.

Taylor Brown also hit a 3-pointer and finished with nine points.

Savannah Wilson led Cope with 10 points. Janiyah Boudreaux chipped in with six.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.