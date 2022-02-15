Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove wins Linwood Warrior Classic

The Elm Grove Lady Eagles won the seventh annual Linwood Warrior Classic on Saturday.

Elm Grove defeated previously unbeaten Youree Drive in the championship game. The Lady Eagles also defeated Caddo Middle Magnet and Keithville.

Zara Baker and Khia Thomas led Elm Grove against Youree Drive with five and four points, respectively.

Baker had 14 and Kenadie Loche 10 against Keithville. Jasmyne Hendrix chipped in six.

Thomas had 11 and Loche six against Caddo Middle Magnet.

Baker was named the tournament’s MVP. Thomas and Loche were named to the all-tournament team.

Elm Grove won the eighth-grade district championship with a 10-0 record. The Lady Eagles also won the middle school tournament in the Louisiana State Games in Monroe.

Zara Baker

Khia Thomas and Kenadie Loche

Featured photo (Left to right:

Jasmine Brooks, Kenadie Williams, kenadie Loche, Zara baker, Khia Thomas, Jasmyne Hendrix, Zaniyah Carter, Coach Jessica Kelly)