Middle school girls basketball: Elm Grove wins Louisiana State Games tournament

The Elm Grove Lady Eagles won the Louisiana State Games middle school tournament last weekend at ULM.

The Lady Eagles defeated Neville Junior High 29-19 in the championship game.

Zara Baker led the team in scoring with 15 points.

Elm Grove opened the tournament with a 38-13 victory over Sterlington Middle School. Khia Thomas and Baker had 14 and 13 points, respectively. Kenadie Williams and Kenadie Loche scored five each.

Elm Grove defeated Idea Bridge handily in its second game.

Baker had 14 points and Thomas 10. Williams added six.

The Benton Lady Tigers finished third. Benton lost its opener to Neville then went undefeated in the consolation bracket.