Middle school girls basketball: Greenacres, Cope sweep; Haughton, Elm Grove split games

Greenacres and Cope swept their opponents, and Haughton and Elm Grove split games in Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball action Thursday evening.

In eighth-grade games, Greenacres downed Rusheon, Cope topped Benton and Haughton defeated Elm Grove 32-16.

In seventh-grade games, Greenacres defeated Rusheon, Cope downed Benton 38-17 and Elm Grove defeated Haughton.

At Greenacres, Lily Bracknell and Sha’Coreya Brown led the Lady Mustangs eighth-grade team with eight points each.

Kyla Daux scored seven and Tobiria Washington added six. Acealynn Gray chipped in with four.

J’Marianna Morris and Britta Preston combined for three.

Amari Mosley paced the seventh-grade Lady Mustangs with 10 points.

Ma’Kenyze Gilbert and Rebekah Coleman scored seven and six, respectively. Summer Grant and Ciin Cing combined for six.

At Cope, Savannah Wilson pumped in 17 points for the victorious Cope eighth-grade team against Benton.

Ja’Niyah Boudreaux added 11. Shay Matthews scored four.

Addison McDowell and Ke’Zyriah Sykes scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the Lady Cougars seventh-grade squad to the victory.

Laila Clinton added seven.

At Haughton, Dakota Howard poured in 20 points to lead the Lady Bucs team to the victory in the eighth-grade game.

Taylor Brown hit a 3-pointer and scored seven points. Ava Gurley had five points, including a 3-pointer.

Natalia Brown led Elm Grove with six points. Jakhiya Johnson sank a 3-pointer and had five points.

Zara Scanlon had a big game for the victorious Elm Grove seventh-grade teal, tossing in 21 points.

Jasmyne Hendrix contributed to the victory with nine points. Kenadie Loche added six.