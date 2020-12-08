Middle school girls basketball: Haughton, Benton split games; Cope sweeps Greenacres

Haughton and Benton split games while Cope swept Greenacres in Bossier Parish girls basketball district play Monday.

In eighth-grade games, Haughton edged Benton 37-33 and Cope defeated Greenacres.

Haughton and Cope have one loss each. The Lady Bucs and Lady Cougars face off for the district championship Thursday evening at Cope in the season finale.

In seventh-grade games, Benton downed Haughton 24-19 and Cope topped Greenacres 26-12.

Elm Grove, which has clinched the seventh-grade title at 7-0, did not play.

At Haughton, Dakota Howard led the Lady Bucs with 17 points in the eighth-grade victory.

Taylor Brown added 12, including a 3-pointer. Ava Gurley chipped in eight.

The game was tied at 26 going into the fourth quarter. Howard scored eight in the final period.

According to Haughton stats, Mikayela Sanchez led Benton with 14 points.

Taylor Martinez paced the victorious Benton seventh-grade team with 11 points, per Haughton stats.

Skylar Branch led Haughton with 12 points. Bella Hammond added five.

At Cope, Savannah Wilson poured in 30 points to lead the victorious Lady Cougars eighth-grade team.

Janiyah Boudreaux added eight and Seleste Charles five.

Addison McDowell scored 18 points in Cope’s seventh-grade victory,

Laila Clinton added six.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.