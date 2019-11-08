Middle school girls basketball: Haughton, Cope sweep; Benton, Elm Grove split games

Haughton and Cope swept their opponents while Benton and Elm Grove split games in Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball district action Thursday.

In eighth-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Benton at Benton, Cope downed Rusheon 26-17 at Rusheon and Haughton edged Greenacres 23-21 at Haughton.

In seventh-grade games, Benton defeated Elm Grove 29-17, Cope downed Rusheon and Haughton topped Greenacres.

At Haughton, Briana James tossed in six points to lead a balanced scoring attack for the victorious Lady Bucs’ eighth-grade team.

Four players scored four points— Malloree Brownmiller, Abbie Hooper, Beautiful Abney and Kenyetta Glover.

Dakota Howard poured in 17 points to lead the Haughton seventh-grade squad to the victory.

Taylor Brown added 11, including a 3-pointer, and Kenade Judgeware six.

At Benton, Jayla James and Chloe Larry scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, to lead the victorious Elm Grove eighth-grade team.

Rayvania Ivory added eight.

Reese Ashley, Riley Washington, Nailah Patin and Chloe Bailey all scored four for Benton.

Mykayla Sanchez led a balanced Benton team in the seventh-grade victory with seven points.

Alexandra Campenella added six and Addison Angel five.

Harper Cauley topped Elm Grove with nine points and Natalia Brown chipped in with five.

At Rusheon, Aniya Hudson paced the victorious Cope eighth-grade team with 13 points.

Joshlyn Allen added nine.

Savannah Wilson poured in 14 points to lead the Lady Cougars seventh-grade team to the victory.

Janiyah Boudreaux contributed to the win with seven points.

On Monday, Benton swept Rusheon at Rusheon.

Ashley led the Lady Tigers eighth-grade team with 12 points. Washington added six and Chrystlyn Ross four.

Sanchez and Campenella led the seventh-grade team with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Jannah Carter added five.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.

