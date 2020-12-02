Middle school girls basketball: Haughton, Elm Grove, Benton, Cope post victories

Haughton, Elm Grove, Benton and Cope all won games Tuesday in Bossier Parish middle school girls basketball action.

In eighth-grade games, Haughton defeated Elm Grove 37-23 and Benton edged Cope 25-24.

In seventh-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Haughton and Cope downed Benton 28-16.

At Elm Grove, Dakota Howard poured in 23 points to lead Haughton to the eighth-grade victory.

Taylor Brown added 10 points, and Ava Gurley had four.

Jakhiya Johnson paced Elm Grove with eight points. Natalia Brown scored five. Raiven Ivory and Mahogany Brown had four each.

Zara Scanlon and Kenadie Loche scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, as the Elm Grove seventh-grade team remained undefeated.

Khia Thomas and Jasmyne Hendrix chipped in six each.

Skylar Branch tallied 15 points for Haughton. Bella Hammond had eight.

At Benton, six Lady Tigers scored in the eighth-grade victory.

Addison Morris and Mikayela Sanchez led Benton with six points each. Alexandra Campanella and Nia Wainwright had four each.

Jannah Carter and Kaydence Blount combined for five. Carter was also cited for her tough defensive play.

Ja’niyah Boudreaux led Cope with 14 points. Savannah Wilson added eight.

Addison McDowell led the victorious Lady Cougars seventh-grade team with 15 points. Laila Clinton chipped in five.

Lainey Lafitte and Emma Friar paced Benton with seven points each. Emily Stephens, Lily McDonald and Taylor Martinez were cited for their defensive play.

In a seventh-grade game played before the Thanksgiving break, Elm Grove defeated Benton.

Scanlon led the Lady Eagles with 17 points. Loche added six. Hendrix and Zaniyha Carter had four each.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.